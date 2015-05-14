Around the NFL

Jack Del Rio: Raiders want to bring 'swagger' back

Published: May 14, 2015 at 02:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The good ol' days.

Lately it seems like that is all Oakland Raiders fans have to hang their hats on.

Raider Nation has witnessed 12 consecutive non-winning seasons, including four or fewer wins the past three seasons.

During their heyday the inverse was true. Beginning with the 1970 NFL merger, the Raiders enjoyed 11 straight seasons without a losing record and won two Super Bowls.

The physically dominating Raiders led to such mystique that it compelled Steve Sabol to pen the famous Autumn Winds poem.

New coach Jack Del Rio would like to bring back that bully mentality.

"I was asked the other day about the Raiders mystique," Del Rio said Wednesday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, via CSN California. "Let me tell you what the mystique was. It was people knowing they were going to get pounded when they played the Raiders. There was fear developed through physical play of this football team. We want to bring that physicality back."

That physical play must be within the rules, not undisciplined and haphazard.

"We want to bring swagger back, but it has to be controlled, calculated and fundamentally sound," Del Rio said. "It has to lead to winning football. It's not the kind where you're drawing penalties and playing sloppy and undisciplined.

"One thing I've learned in talking to Raiders greats is that too much is made of the side show and not enough about the hard work and the toughness that was a part of this team."

Mystique is built by winning. The Raiders haven't won in a long time, which is why the autumn wind has receded.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Lindsay Rhodes to discuss the Patriots' response in the "Deflategate" saga and the latest names revealed on the "The Top 100 Players of 2015" countdown. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jalen Hurts says he's 'not above' QB competition, ready to work toward being Eagles' starter

Despite the clear indication that second-year QB Jalen Hurts would be QB1 in 2021, the Eagles have yet to commit to the former second-rounder, citing a possible competition for starting duties between he and 14-year vet Joe Flacco. Hurts said Wednesday he's ready for any and all challenges.
news

Jason Kelce: Eagles can compete for NFC East title while in transition period

With a new coach in Nick Sirianni, a completely new staff and a new quarterback in ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, the Eagles are amid a changeover from the previous regime. Just don't call it a rebuild, says Jason Kelce.
news

Antonio Brown undergoes knee surgery; Bucs GM 'not concerned' about WR's health

After undergoing a knee procedure on Tuesday, Antonio Brown is expected to require a few weeks of recovery before returning to football activities. Bucs GM Jason Licht expressed Wednesday that he is not worried about Brown's health entering the 2021 season.
news

Roundup: Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Le'Raven Clark

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 
news

Lions, Penei Sewell agree to terms on four-year, $24.1 million rookie contract

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Penei Sewell on a four-year, $24.1 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers planning joint preseason practices with Titans

Last season, the COVID-19 pandemic sideswiped joint preseason practices, which NFL clubs have used to get more valuable reps in during the summer. The hope is those sessions will return in 2021.
news

49ers rookie RB Trey Sermon studied Shanahan's offense while preparing for college transfer

49ers RB Trey Sermon feels well-equipped heading into his rookie season having some experience in the outside-zone scheme Kyle Shanahan utilizes in San Francisco. 
news

Odafe Oweh on being Ravens' first-round pick: 'I don't feel like I snuck into anything'

After being selected by the the Baltimore Ravens in the first round, Odafe Oweh feels he landed exactly where he belongs and is working to improve in rookie minicamp. 
news

Niners GM John Lynch: 'From day one, we've been upfront' with Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco's selection of Trey Lance move didn't catch incumbent ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ off guard. 49ers GM John Lynch said Tuesday that the club kept Jimmy G apprised of the situation throughout the process.
news

Rob Gronkowski ready for 'epic' return to New England to face Patriots in Week 4

Tom Brady isn't the only former Patriot to return to New England in Week 4. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is also headed to a homecoming with his former team.
news

Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine: 'I want to inspire women to keep growing in the NFL'

Having been hired as the Broncos' executive director of football operations and special advisor to general manager George Paton, Kelly Kleine calls her hiring an "absolute honor," but hopes "someone passes me up soon." 
news

Broncos agree to terms with first-round pick Patrick Surtain II

Denver has agreed to terms with ninth-overall pick in April's draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW