Jack Del Rio: Raiders underperformed offensively in '17

"Well, obviously, a lot of things have gone on in a negative direction," he said, via the team's official website. "But I do know the guy is super bright. He's going to be a really good coach in this league. I believe in him. Those are not things that people want to hear right now because the reality is we've underperformed offensively this year. So naturally there's going to be those kinds of questions. I think we all understand that. I understand it. He understands it."