Jack Campbell means a lot to Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard -- he poured it all out Thursday

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- One of Kelvin Sheppard's best calls as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator came on a Thursday morning in November. It had nothing to do with football.

"I'll open this one a little differently," he said Thursday, departing from his usual game recap to address the emotion behind a devastating neck injury to his star linebacker, Jack Campbell.

Sheppard has been hurting. Understandably so. Tears fell from his face as he watched Campbell being placed onto a spinal board and carted off the field during Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings, unable to move in the immediate aftermath. He acknowledged the difficult circumstances of restarting a game when a player like Campbell exits the way he did. He watched his players sob. He saw the collective looks of concern for their brother.

He said he hasn't gone an hour without thinking about Campbell. How could you not?

On the night Campbell was drafted in April 2023, Sheppard -- Detroit's linebackers coach at the time -- was the first member the organization brought out to explain why Campbell was the selection when many questioned the pick.

"The thing that jumps him above some of the other guys is his passion for the game," Sheppard said that night. "The way it drives him. You see it, he speaks it, he lives it. He's not one of these guys that when things are good, he's up all the time. … I think that's what makes him special and what kind of pushed him, I know in my mind, above some of the other guys who might have had the same talent."

What the Lions saw -- what Sheppard saw -- was the total package. A 6-foot-5 linebacker who runs like a tight end? That's the easy part of the evaluation. But when you combine that with the preparation, work ethic, mentality and character of a player like Campbell, you have a defensive anchor in the heart of your defense who will set the tone for years to come.

Campbell has been just that. And Sheppard's been there every step of the way.

The relationship between a play caller and his key communicator is among the most important in the NFL. They have to see the game the same way. They have to know the ins and outs of the system, the intent behind each call, each blitz, the coverage they're asked to play and why. The Lions have watched Sheppard and Campbell grow into those roles.

Sheppard coached Detroit's linebackers from 2021-2024. He pushed Campbell. He challenged him. He was tough on him, especially in those early years because he knew what he could become. That hasn't changed in recent years. After Sheppard was promoted to defensive coordinator last season, he chose Campbell to wear the green dot for this defense -- acting as an extension of himself. It's a different type of challenge.

But just like those early years, Campbell has responded to each one.

"Maybe that's why I love football so much," Campbell told me during a 90-minute sit-down interview in September. "It's just that constant chase of not being good enough, honestly. When you accomplish something, the feeling of, 'I did this,' -- it's great. But I like the feeling of failure better.

"I don't even know how to explain it. … Some of my favorite memories throughout the season are after a bad game, a hard loss and really having to look in the mirror and having to respond."

Sheppard can relate. For the first month of the season, his defense was statistically one of the worst in the league. There were coverage busts and communication issues. When asked why, Sheppard pointed to his players.

It raised questions about his job security and whether he was the right man to lead this defense.

It was Campbell who reassured him.

"You guys don't know a lot of what takes place here," Sheppard said Thursday. "I'll be brutally honest right now and open. When the heat was on me, that's why I spoke the way I did, because of what my players were telling me. You guys have no idea. Jack (was) sitting on my couch before the Arizona week, telling me he's going to play for me."

Since that Arizona game, this defense has been different. The Lions rank second in defensive rushing success rate, fifth in points per game allowed, 11th in yards per game allowed, 12th in explosive play rate allowed and 13th in defensive success rate.

Campbell vowed to play for Sheppard. Now Sheppard vows to play for him.

"The theme has been let's prepare and play like 46," Sheppard said. "Every day I wake up (and say), 'What would 46 want me to do today?' Would he want us to sulk and feel sorry? I can guarantee, y'all know Jack, absolutely not. He'll be pissed off if he found out guys are crying and guys are about him. That's just his makeup and that's what makes him the person that he is.

"So, that's what we're doing. … I told the unit every walk-through, every play -- you all know how Jack prepares. You all know how he plays. The way you honor him is to wipe those tears from your eyes and make sure we prepare and play like him."

The first example came on the first play after Campbell was carted off the field. It was fourth-and-5 from the Detroit 25. Minnesota, in search of a touchdown, kept its offense on the field. It was a crucial moment. The Lions clung to a 12-7 lead.

Still shaken by what came before it, Sheppard looked to his players for motivation. He saw the tears in their eyes. He also recognized the moment and what it entailed. They needed a release. Sheppard offered them one.

"Let's go for 46," Sheppard said to his defense before the play.

The Lions rarely blitz on fourth down. They rank 32nd in fourth-down blitz rate since Sheppard took over. But on that fourth-and-5, Sheppard sent linebacker Derrick Barnes on an A-gap blitz. Aidan Hutchinson, aligning wide to the left of the formation, produced his best rush of the afternoon. Those two met in the backfield -- then met the moment.

The rush forced an errant throw from Kyler Murray, falling incomplete thanks to great coverage from D.J. Reed. The defense got off the field. The Lions won a pivotal NFC North game, knocking off the previously undefeated Vikings. They did it for Jack.

"It was unreal, man," Sheppard said of how fitting that moment was. "I'm sure Jack has seen it by now, and I'm sure he was smiling ear to ear and probably using some vulgar language."

"It was all for him," Barnes said. "… When you see your brother go down like that, you know that a fire gets lit in your ass. Everything we did out there was for him."

This week, football took a back seat to the concern players and coaches had for Campbell. But the news has been positive.

Campbell remains at Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital. Per a statement he and his family released, Campbell has regained movement in his legs and continues to make progress with movement in his upper body. Encouraging signs, given the scary sight Sunday.

The updates have allowed the Lions to move forward with their week. They know there's a job to do, while still keeping Campbell in their thoughts and prayers.

"The way you honor him is to wipe those tears from your eyes and make sure we prepare and play like him," Sheppard said.

Sheppard did a masterful job Thursday morning, navigating a situation no coach wants to endure. His composure was remarkable. His ability to blend honesty, humor, empathy, insight and strength on the heels of a gut-wrenching injury that rattled the team made for one of his best moments as a coach for this franchise. And it's why many around the league believe he'll be leading his own one day.

But that's the last thing on Sheppard's mind right now. Campbell is.

"This is still Jack Campbell's defense," he said. "Every time I call a play, he's going to know from wherever he's at why I'm calling that play. … If you don't think he wants to know what's going on here, you don't know Jack Campbell."

Sheppard does, better than anyone else in this organization. It showed Thursday.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.