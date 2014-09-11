Jabari Greer retires from NFL

Greer started his career with five seasons in Buffalo, and then proved to be one of the best free agent signings of the Sean Payton era in New Orleans. Tracy Porter made the big play during the Saints' Super Bowl victory, but Greer was the best cornerback on the team throughout the team's playoff run and in the ensuing three seasons. Pro Football Focus had Greer ranked as the No. 11 cornerback in the league in 2009 despite missing a big chunk of the regular season.