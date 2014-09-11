Jabari Greer retires from NFL

Jabari Greer didn't make Pro Bowls and he won't one day get mentioned for potential induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, he will be remembered in New Orleans as one of the most underrated cornerbacks of his generation.
Greer announced his retirement Thursday on Twitter after 10 seasons in the league. He was coming off a torn ACL and was released by the Saints in April.
Greer started his career with five seasons in Buffalo, and then proved to be one of the best free agent signings of the Sean Payton era in New Orleans. Tracy Porter made the big play during the Saints' Super Bowl victory, but Greer was the best cornerback on the team throughout the team's playoff run and in the ensuing three seasons. Pro Football Focus had Greer ranked as the No. 11 cornerback in the league in 2009 despite missing a big chunk of the regular season.
Injuries ultimately sapped Greer's effectiveness, but he was always nothing less than a solid starter. And like so many of those 2009 Saints, he'll never buy a beer again in New Orleans.
