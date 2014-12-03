J.J. Watt wired up for dominance against Titans

Then again, Svitek doesn't really have anything to be ashamed of. This current version of Watt is unstoppable, a force of nature, once-in-a-generation type of talent. The best part of the video comes around the 2:30 mark, when -- following a strip-sack and fumble recovery -- the camera stays on Watt during his sideline celebration and swift return to the field to enter the offensive huddle near the goal line.