J.J. Watt wired up for dominance against Titans

Published: Dec 03, 2014

J.J. Watt's MVP candidacy got that much stronger Sunday, when the dominant Texans defensive tackle picked up two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, six QB hits and one touchdown reception in a blowout win of the Titans.

NFL Films had the good sense to wire the All-Pro for the game, and the results were tremendous.

"All I know is, you mess with me, you got problems!" Watt bellows like a WWE superstar during pregame stretching. "That's all I know!"

What Watt didn't know at the time was that he was referring to poor Will Svitek, the journeyman Titans tackle who would resort to Frank Underwood-levels of scheming to bury this game film somewhere near the Earth's core.

Then again, Svitek doesn't really have anything to be ashamed of. This current version of Watt is unstoppable, a force of nature, once-in-a-generation type of talent. The best part of the video comes around the 2:30 mark, when -- following a strip-sack and fumble recovery -- the camera stays on Watt during his sideline celebration and swift return to the field to enter the offensive huddle near the goal line.

Watt makes a diving touchdown grab on the next play, setting off the second sustained round of merrymaking inside five minutes of real time. We haven't seen a tracking shot like this since the Copa scene in Goodfellas.

