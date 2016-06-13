J.J. Watt vs. Lawrence Taylor: An impending G.O.A.T. debate?

1) Maintain good health. It's that simple. He has to stay on the field. From his diet to his workout schedule, Watt has done the necessary things to keep himself in the best shape possible because he realizes an NFL player's window to perform at a high level isn't open forever. Still, even the most in-shape and athletic players succumb to injury in this game, and he got a healthy dose of wear and tear in 2015. Watt played through a hand injury, which forced him to wear a cast for several games, and disappointingly exited the Texans' lone playoff game in the third quarter with a groin injury. Then in March, a report surfaced that Watt played through five torn core muscles. Injuries are part of football -- as a player, you just hope to avoid the serious setbacks. Watt has done that thus far, as he's yet to miss a start in his NFL career.