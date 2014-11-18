J.J. Watt's touchdown catch is best of Week 11

J.J. Watt has established himself as a man among boys this season, and the lore of the defensive end added another chapter Sunday in the Texans' 23-7 thumping of the Browns. The defensive end hauled in a 2-yard over-the-shoulder pass from quarterback Ryan Mallett to lead Week 11's Top 10 "Performance Moments of the Week" presented by Bridgestone.
As the newly minted Texans starting signal-caller, Mallett found Watt -- who flipped sides -- in the end zone near the end of the first quarter to put up the first points of the day. The score was Watt's fourth touchdown of the year -- the most in a season by any defensive lineman since 1948. Predictably, Watt also continued to disrupt on the defensive side of the ball as well.
Watt's performance genuinely prompts the question: What can't he do? He dominated on defense -- and now on offense. He's already proven he can make a mean pizza, too. This guy is truly unstoppable.
In other news involving defensive players dominating (though this time on their accustomed side of the ball), Browns cornerback Joe Haden provided a spark for his team Sunday with a tipped interception off Mallett in the end zone. What a tip drill for one of the league's top cornerbacks, good enough to slot in at No. 2.
Also making the countdown: The Giants found a gem in Odell Beckham, as exhibited by his leaping 37-yard catch down the right sideline. ... Rob Gronkowski shows off his cyborg ability (and sweet dance moves) on a 28-yard touchdown grab and run. ... Kelvin Benjamin continues his bid for rookie of the year, this time with a leaping 22-yard touchdown catch.