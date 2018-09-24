J.J. Watt on Texans' 0-3 start: 'Losing sucks'

"Losing sucks, so you can never take anything good away from a loss," Watt told reporters, via the Texans' official website. "I said I've been knocking the rust off since the first half of the first game, and it's been going little by little. Obviously, hopefully continues that way. It's good to finally end such a long drought, and do it in that type of way. But like I said, personal stats don't matter at all in a loss."