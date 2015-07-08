Around the NFL

J.J. Watt lands in top spot on 'Top 100' countdown

Another historic season by J.J. Watt wasn't enough to land MVP honors, but it did earn him the top spot in the Top 100 Players of 2015 countdown.

The Texans' star was unveiled Wednesday night as the No. 1 player on the list, finishing ahead of Packers quarterback and reigning Most Valuable Player, Aaron Rodgers. Watt becomes the first defensive player to claim the No. 1 spot in the Top 100 since the NFL Network series debuted in 2011.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Eagles running back DeMarco Murray and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning rounded out the top five. The Top 100 voting was done exclusively by NFL players.

Watt joins Tom Brady (2011), Rodgers (2012), Adrian Peterson (2013) and Peyton Manning (2014) as Top 100 list toppers.

Watt, 26, was an unstoppable force along Houston's defensive line in 2014, finishing with 20.5 sacks, 78 tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception for a touchdown. He added three receptions on offense, all of which went for touchdowns. He became the first player in NFL history to record multiple seasons of at least 20 sacks.

Putting Watt's dominance in proper context can be difficult. ProFootballFocus.com, a metrics site that grades every snap by every player, listed Watt first among 3-4 defensive ends with a total score 107.5. The next closest player, Jets star Sheldon Richardson, graded out at 39.9.

In other words, Watt is the best at what he does and no other player is close. An argument can be made that Rodgers, who succeeds in an almost effortless manner at the game's most important position, should have finished ahead of Watt. But the voting offers a glimpse of just how much respect Watt garners from his contemporaries.

We are all witnessing greatness. Watt's place in the Top 100 serves as an acknowledgement.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest news surrounding Jason Pierre-Paul's injury, as well as the Mettenberger and Watt feud. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

