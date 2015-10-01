Around the NFL

J.J. Watt: Jake Matthews 'worthy' of praise

Published: Oct 01, 2015 at 12:43 AM

From high atop his perch on Hustle Mountain, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has sent notice to all replacement level players and journalists that one of his opponents should be considered worthy.

Via the Falcons' official website:

"It's always difficult to make that transition into the league, but I think (Jake Matthews) has handled it well. He's very athletic. He's a guy obviously with a great pedigree. He stands on his own, he makes some great blocks and I think he's worthy of the praise they give him."

Hear that? Matthews is worthy.

In all seriousness, Matthews, the Falcons' No. 6 overall pick from 2014, is among the best left tackles in football this season. He's had an extremely clean and efficient start to the 2015 season and looks reborn under the blocking scheme employed by new offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

But Matthews is also a test case in not overreacting. He was labeled a bust by some, but in watching tape of the entire 2014 offensive line class, it was clear that Matthews just needed some time to get over an injury that obviously hampered him last year.

Having a franchise left tackle is huge for Matt Ryan and takes us back to the halcyon days of Atlanta's rise under Mike Smith. That offensive line, patrolled by the likes of Todd McClure, Tyson Clabo, Will Svitek and Co., set the tone for a very balanced attack.

Now, thanks to Shanahan and Matthews, we're starting to see that again with the No. 3 total offense (411.7 yards/game) in football.

Worthy, indeed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

