J.J. Watt: Jake Matthews 'worthy' of praise

"It's always difficult to make that transition into the league, but I think (Jake Matthews) has handled it well. He's very athletic. He's a guy obviously with a great pedigree. He stands on his own, he makes some great blocks and I think he's worthy of the praise they give him."
Hear that? Matthews is worthy.
In all seriousness, Matthews, the Falcons' No. 6 overall pick from 2014, is among the best left tackles in football this season. He's had an extremely clean and efficient start to the 2015 season and looks reborn under the blocking scheme employed by new offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.
But Matthews is also a test case in not overreacting. He was labeled a bust by some, but in watching tape of the entire 2014 offensive line class, it was clear that Matthews just needed some time to get over an injury that obviously hampered him last year.
Having a franchise left tackle is huge for Matt Ryan and takes us back to the halcyon days of Atlanta's rise under Mike Smith. That offensive line, patrolled by the likes of Todd McClure, Tyson Clabo, Will Svitek and Co., set the tone for a very balanced attack.
Now, thanks to Shanahan and Matthews, we're starting to see that again with the No. 3 total offense (411.7 yards/game) in football.
Worthy, indeed.