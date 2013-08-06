J.J. Watt, Houston Texans steadily rolling along in training camp

2) The Texans like their rookies: Houston's main goal heading into April's draft was to find a complementary piece to veteran receiver Andre Johnson, a threat on the outside. Based on what has transpired thus far in camp, the Texans believe they've found that in first-round pick DeAndre Hopkins -- the other rookie with a good shot to start. The big, athletic Hopkins boasts a simple ability: He can catch. "Whether it's a one-handed grab where he comes out of the break or a contested catch or something, he continues to show that he has a chance to really help us this year," Smith told me. Hopkins has also learned from Johnson. The story told to me was that one day, Hopkins saw Johnson in the hot tub before practice and asked him if he did that every day. Johnson said he did. And since then? Hopkins hasn't missed a day yet. "Obviously, when we talk about DeAndre," Smith said, "you're going to have some rookie experiences, and he has to go through them at the position. But just from an athletic standpoint, he makes plays every day." As for Swearinger, he simply carries himself like a veteran. "He's got such savvy and instincts," Smith said, "and awareness, and he's tough. It's showing up in the pads." Perhaps Houston can withstand the wait for Reed to return. Of course, Swearinger likely will find his way on the field regardless of Reed's status. Looking for two more players ready to burst onto the scene? How about receiver Keshawn Martin, who is making a big second-year leap, and rookie tight end Ryan Griffin from Connecticut.