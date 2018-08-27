Around the NFL

J.J. Watt: $41.6M in Hurricane Harvey relief shared

Published: Aug 27, 2018 at 02:50 AM
A year ago, Houston was dealing with one of the most devastating natural disasters in U.S. history, Hurricane Harvey.

Watching his community flood, J.J. Watt went to work, raising money to help those battered by Harvey.

On Monday, the Justin J. Watt Foundation announced that it raised and distributed $41.6 million in the past 12 months.

The foundation said it's the "largest crowdsourced fundraiser in world history."

"As I reflect on the events of Hurricane Harvey one year ago, the memories of destruction and devastation remain, but they are accompanied by memories of hope, selflessness and the beauty of the human spirit," Watt said in a statement. "The actions of professional first responders and everyday citizens alike were an inspiration to the world and a shining example of the inherent good that lies within us all.

"Those actions locally were then supported by the actions of hundreds of thousands from around the world showing their support and donating their money in order to help out in any way they could. I was fortunate enough to witness that generosity first hand, as the fundraiser that I started with a simple goal of $200,000 turned into an unbelievable outpouring of support from people all around the globe. When it was all said and done, after the late donations and checks that came in after the deadline were counted, the total amount that was donated and is now hard at work in the community was $41.6 million.

"In the past year, those funds have been used to repair and rebuild houses, allowing people to finally return and once again have a place to call 'home'. Those funds have restored and rebuilt childcare centers so that parents can once again have a place to take their children where they know they will be safe, so that they can return to work and resume a sense of normalcy. Those funds have provided millions and millions of meals to people who weren't sure where their next meal might be coming from after being devastated by the storm. And those funds provided physical and mental health care to those who suffered from the events of that awful weekend one year ago.

"While a great deal has been accomplished in the past 12 months, there is still much work to be done. Moving forward, there will be more of the same, as we continue to work with our incredible nonprofit partners to provide as much help and support as we possibly can for those affected by Harvey I cannot thank everyone enough for your support and generosity. You have truly provided an unbelievable example of what the human spirit is capable of accomplishing. Every time that I am fortunate enough to witness someone step back into their home for the first time or a child run around on the playground again, I am reminded of the generosity of strangers that helped make it all possible. Thank you and never stop spreading the positivity! #HoustonStrong"

According to the foundation, the funds have been used on:

-- The cleanup, repair and rebuilding of over 600 homes.

-- The recovery and rebuilding of over 420 childcare centers and after-school programs, serving over 16,000 children.

-- The distribution of over 26,000,000 meals to those affected.

-- Physical and mental health services to over 6,500 individuals.

-- Distribution of medicine to over 10,000 patients.

