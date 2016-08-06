ITC Live Whispers: Odell Beckham fully practices

"He said he wants to show the team if he kicked me out as one of the best players on the team, then he'll do it to anybody," Bennett said. "Just a message. And it's cool with me. I understand what the standard is that's upheld for me and the rest of the players. It's just part of the game. You get heated and being able to calm down and being able to talk to your teammates and remember that you are teammates. Sometimes you forget about that as players, and you have to make sure that you don't forget that and remember to take care of each other because at the end of the day, we need everybody on the field every game."