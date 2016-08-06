Around the NFL

ITC Live Whispers: Odell Beckham fully practices

Published: Aug 06, 2016 at 03:28 AM

Training camp is here in full force. We're keeping you up to date today with live coverage on NFL Network all day. On NFL.com, we'll be featuring highlights from the television coverage and notes from our reporters in the field. Here are today's whispers.

» Odell Beckham partook in his first full practice in almost a week after suffering lacerations on his lower leg this past Sunday. It seems like he's back in form too.

The star wideout was also on the field Friday in an abbreviated practice, and worked out with the first-team offense for about an hour in the walk-through.

Beckham went up against a revamped Giants secondary, including new cornerback Leon Hall who signed with the team this week.

» The Texans have had some of the loudest whispers so far in training camp, headlined by DeAndre Hopkins' brief holdout, which admittedly lasted shorter than the 55-hour marriage between Britney Spears and Jason Alexander.

Texans GM Rick Smith joined ITC Live on Saturday, and discussed the seemingly tricky situation with his top offensive player.

"There is not a negotiation happening at this point," Smith said. "He's under contract for two more years. It was a holdout that weighed him down. He expressed his feelings about his desire to have a new contract. If you look around our locker room, we've been pretty consistent with taking care of our players... We have every intention of keeping him."

Hopkins added this later on ITC Live: "It's not something I sit here and think about... what goes on off the field works itself out."

On the other side of the ball, three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has sat out through training camp following his surgery to repair his herniated disc a few weeks ago. Watt has never missed a regular season game, however his recovery timetable lines up against Houston's season opener against the Bears on September 11. Smith remained optimistic for a speedy Watt return though.

"We don't have a specific timeline," Smith said. "But what I can share with you is that as you look at predictable rehabs, it's going predictably well at this point. He's progressing along the track as he should. J.J.'s a fast healer and a guy who works hard... trust me he'll back out there sooner than later."

» The Buccaneers had some very special guests Saturday at their practice.

» Another tight end suffered an apparent injury in Detroit, and this time it's third-year breakout candidate Eric Ebron, who was carted off from Lions practice after he was unable to apply pressure on his right leg.

» Is this some possible foreshadowing from the Cowboys' social media team?

»Current Browns coach Hue Jackson and 2019 Browns coach Urban Meyer share a moment together on the sideline.

» Bears center Hroniss Grasu suffered a non-contact knee injury, per multiple reports. Head coach John Fox told reporters the injury looked serious.

» Per ESPN's Sheil Kapadia, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was asked what Pete Carroll told him after Bennett was thrown out of practice earlier this week.

"He said he wants to show the team if he kicked me out as one of the best players on the team, then he'll do it to anybody," Bennett said. "Just a message. And it's cool with me. I understand what the standard is that's upheld for me and the rest of the players. It's just part of the game. You get heated and being able to calm down and being able to talk to your teammates and remember that you are teammates. Sometimes you forget about that as players, and you have to make sure that you don't forget that and remember to take care of each other because at the end of the day, we need everybody on the field every game."

» Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker will be sidelined for another practice after suffering a hamstring injury Monday, per The Miami Herald.

