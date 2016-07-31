ITC Live Whispers: Julio Jones could return Tuesday

Training camp is here in full force. We've got you covered today with live coverage on NFL Network all day. On NFL.com, we'll be featuring highlights from the television coverage and notes from our reporters in the field. Here are today's whispers.
» Julio Jones sat out portions of Falcons practice earlier this week after tweaking his knee, but apparently it's not affecting the wide receiver too much:
Jones has been the Falcons' superstar since being drafted in 2011. He led the league in yards (1,871) and catches (136) last season, but he was limited once again during Sunday's practice. Coach Dan Quinn, though, expects to have Jones on the field and at 100 percent shortly:
» The news of the day on Saturday was DeAndre Hopkins skipping the start of Texans camp because he's unhappy with his current contract. On Sunday, before Hopkins announced his return to camp, former Browns general manager Ray Farmer weighed in on the issue, saying on Inside Training Camp Live that he didn't believe the receiver's holdout would help his cause.
"The reality is that he signed a contract that he still needs to play under," Farmer said. "From my perspective as a former general manager, I look at this and say, 'Recognize where you're at, let's start negotiations, let's have the conversations.' But when the player denies the team his talent, which is the only recourse a player really has, that's what puts it in a lurch.
"The reality from the club's perspective is that you have to be there. Your team's counting on you, the coach is counting on you and inevitably they're going to play. They're not going to sit out the entire season. So the reality is I'd prefer the player to be there, but I understand why they try to hold out."
» When asked about the Hopkins holdout, Texans GM Rick Smith expressed more disappointment with the situation: "We are in constant communication. Like I said, he's expressed himself and we've been clear with our position as well ... We respect DeAndre and his abilities, his contributions to our football team and his future contributions to our football team."
» It's warm and wet in Kansas City, and because of that, the Chiefs are staying inside for Sunday's workout:
» The Buffalo Bills placed several big names on the physically unable to perform list and the non-football injury list earlier this week, including receiver Sammy Watkins, linebacker Manny Lawson and defensive tackle Kyle Williams, but coach Rex Ryan told USA Today's Tom Pelissero, "If we were playing the Super Bowl tomorrow, they'd probably all be out there."
» Hopkins isn't the only star receiver looking for a new deal this summer. Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brownis also unhappy with his contract, although he showed up to Steelers camp this week. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source informed of the negotiations, however, a deal does not appear imminent for Ben Roethlisberger's top target: "Antonio Brown came into camp with optimism for a reworked deal. Thus far, talks haven't matched his urgency. It bears watching."
» NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Jimmy Garoppolo needed to take a lap with center Kyler Kerbyson after a fumbled snap in Sunday's practice:
» In other laps-for-mistakes news, Ryan told reporters he's going to have his players start taking a jog for penalties after a sloppy Sunday workout.
» With Hopkins out of Texans camp, eyes have moved to second-year receiver Jaelen Strong, and apparently he's passing that eyeball test early on. The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported, "Jaelen Strong reported in optimal condition, has lost a ton of weight since a year ago when he was overweight and sluggish. Looks quick."
» It's only the first weekend of training camp, but the Eli Manning to Odell Beckham show is already in mid-season form out in New York:
» Shortly after Beckham's two highlight grabs, the receiver had to leave practice early with a minor injury.
» After proclaiming his injury a minor one, Beckham had praise for teammate Victor Cruz, who's looking to come back from a myriad of injuries:
» Peyton Manning's retirement isn't keeping him too far away from the football field. The future Hall of Famer was out with the Saints and Drew Brees on Sunday:
» 49ers coach Chip Kelly announced quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Colin Kaepernick will split first-team reps "right down the middle."
The 49ers' head man also had praise for newly reinstated tackle Anthony Davis. Kelly announced Davis "did a really good job on his conditioning test" on Saturday and that he's "excited" to see the OL on the field this week.
» Jared Goff may be the favorite to take the first snaps of the Rams' 2016 season, but he's still a rookie, and punter Johnny Hekker made sure he knew that with a little prank on Sunday afternoon: