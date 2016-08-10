ITC Live Whispers: Henry impressing at Titans camp

"I don't think he needs to be pumped up. At the end of the day, when you love football like that, nothing is ever going to distract you from that love. I know he wants to be out there. I honestly don't know, I didn't think anything was bad after we talked so I'm just excited for him to be able to get out there and play. I keep reminding him that his first game is September 11, even though you have to get your feet wet in the preseason. Again, I hate saying that, but it's irrelevant. You could go for 200 yards and none of it is going to matter. You could go for zero yards and none of it is going to matter. All that matters is that you're prepared for Week 1."