'It was time': Elam signs one-day contract, officially retires as Bronco

Published: Mar 31, 2010 at 11:26 AM

Jason Elam returned to the team that drafted him, then said goodbye for good.

Elam signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday before announcing that he was ending his 17-year NFL career. The three-time Pro Bowl kicker spent his first 15 years with the Broncos and the last two with the Atlanta Falcons, who waived him nearly four months ago.

"It was very important to retire as a Bronco," said Elam, who had to stop at times to wipe away tears during a news conference in Englewood, Colo. "You can't spend 15 years with one organization and not feel a special bond."

The Broncos drafted Elam in the third round in 1993. It was something he hadn't expected because he was never contacted by anyone from the organization, never brought in for a workout.

Now, Elam is finished -- but as a Bronco.

"Some people were asking why I was retiring, and when you know, you know," Elam said. "I don't think I could do it now, even if I wanted to. I've got so many little issues going on from kicking since I was 13 years old. I just feel like I'm a mess, physically, mentally and emotionally. You just know when you're done. It's been an awesome, awesome journey for me, and to go out like this, I just very much appreciate it.

"It's not fun anymore when every time you go out there, you swing your leg and it hurts," Elam added. "... To be honest with you, I knew coming into training camp (in 2009) that this was probably the last one, and it surely was. I just wasn't the same guy, and I struggled to keep myself healthy. I had a calf issue, I've got a meniscus issue in my left knee, I've got a right hip problem. ... So it was time."

Elam, 40, was a member of the Broncos' two Super Bowl championship teams. He finished his career ranked fifth in NFL history with 1,983 points scored and 436 field goals made, and he's the all-time leader with 16 seasons of 100 or more points.

Elam also shares an NFL record with Tom Dempsey of the New Orleans Saints for the longest field goal (63 yards).

"Jason was everything you want in a player, everything you'd want in a kicker," Broncos owner Pat Bowlen said. "He's definitely going into the Ring of Fame. I think he is a Hall of Famer, but kickers getting into the Hall of Fame is nearly impossible. I'll try and use some influence if I can to see that he gets there. I believe he deserves it."

Elam was modest when asked if he believes he belongs in the Hall of Fame.

"Those types of things are so much out of a player's control, really," Elam said. "I know that I gave it everything that I could give. That is obviously something that every player would love to have happen to them. ... I'm very happy with the career that I had. I gave it everything I've got, and I feel good about it."

Elam said he has plenty on his plate in retirement. He'll continue to write novels from his home in Anchorage, Alaska, and be involved with some ministries.

"There's a little bit of everything," Elam said. "So I'm not going to be bored."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens' stance on signing QB Lamar Jackson long-term hasn't changed despite injury

Despite Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson potentially missing the final game of the season due to injury for the second straight year, Baltimore has not changed its stance on wanting to sign him to a long-term deal.

news

Saints' Mickey Loomis retaining HC Dennis Allen, wants to 'maximize' Sean Payton's value in any trade

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned valuing stability in his decision to bring head coach Dennis Allen back for the 2023 season. He's also intent on receiving appropriate value in any trade the team might make involving Sean Payton.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Ravens-Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE