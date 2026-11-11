It was a quiet trade deadline for the Steelers. Will they regret it?

PITTSBURGH -- On the eve of the NFL's trade deadline, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy couldn't help but chuckle as he reflected on how much has changed since his first year as a head coach in 2006.

"I spent a decade of my life as a head coach, and I didn't know when the hell the trade deadline was," McCarthy joked. "I just knew it was somewhere around the middle of the season."

Once a ceremonial date on the calendar, the trade deadline has transformed into what former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin once termed an "arms race." From 2014 to 2019, teams executed 59 in-season trades. Over the last five years, that number has skyrocketed to 100.

The trend continued this trade season, with 18 trades since the beginning of the regular season. In the AFC alone, the Jacksonville Jaguars screamed "all in" with a trio of trades, acquiring All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III (from Atlanta), two-time Pro Bowler defensive tackle Jordan Davis (Philadelphia) and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (New Orleans). The Jaguars gave up five draft picks in exchange for the three players: a first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in 2028, and a conditional sixth-rounder in 2028.

The Buffalo Bills made their push by trading a second-round pick for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (the Bills also got a fifth-round pick back). The Kansas City Chiefs addressed a glaring need by trading fourth- and fifth-round picks for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. The Denver Broncos added depth by acquiring Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley for a 2027 fourth-round and 2028 fifth-round pick.

By 4 p.m. on Tuesday, only two AFC teams with six wins or more chose not to add: the Bengals (who backed out of a trade with the Eagles after comp-pick concerns arose) and the Steelers.

The reason for the inaction in Pittsburgh has a lot to do with the uncertain future at the most important position. Until the Steelers definitively find their future franchise QB, the front office has been reluctant to part with premium draft capital. The lack of movement also suggests a bet that DK Metcalf can emerge from his early-season slump and that Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson will return from injury ready to make an impact.

At the same time, it raises the question: What window are the Steelers trying to win in? Each time Omar Khan is asked that question, he responds with a similar answer.

"Our goal is to win a Super Bowl, so we're building this team to win a Super Bowl this year. That's our goal," Khan said during training camp in 2025. "At the same time, part of my job is to manage, make sure we don't sacrifice or do things that will hurt us in the future, because our goal is to sustain success over time."

Trying to win now without sacrificing the future sounds great in theory. But straddling the fence in an attempt to win in two windows often means not committing enough to seriously contend in either. The Steelers should have learned this lesson last year. When they watched the trade deadline come and go without adding a receiver, they similarly were making a bet on Wilson and others. However, just weeks later, the team had second thoughts and had to remake the position group on the fly.

Given a chance to push the reset button when McCarthy was hired, the Steelers promised to be committed to the present. By extending 37-year-old Cameron Heyward, adding 30-year-old Jamel Dean and 29-year-old Michael Pittman Jr. and especially by waiting around for a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers put themselves squarely in the win-now category. They're atop the AFC North standings thanks to a defense and a running game that are both playing at a top-five level; that's been enough to take advantage of subpar opponents. But when the weather gets colder and the competition heats up, the Steelers will need a more diverse offense with a more reliable passing game.

Even if Pittman does return from injury soon, there's no guarantee he'll provide the spark that's missing. He's more of a big-bodied possession receiver who helps in the intermediate areas than a dynamic route runner with standout speed. Given the nature of his injury and playing style, it's bold to assume he'll be the player who can solve the Steelers' man-coverage issues.

Before this week began, it was fair to wonder whether the Steelers could stand toe to toe with other playoff-caliber teams in the AFC like the Bills, Jaguars, Broncos and Chiefs. Now that the others have made their moves, has that gap widened?

The other part of this is, by refusing to put themselves in one specific window -- win now or build for the future -- the Steelers' chance of landing the QB of the future is diminishing. The teams that sold are stockpiling assets. As it stands now, the Titans would have the second and 30th picks in next year's draft. The Jets would have the fourth, sixth and 13th. The Eagles have the fifth and 25th. The Browns have the 16th and 18th. At least three of those teams could be in the market for a quarterback.

On one side, you have teams that think they can win it all and are doing everything in their power to get to the front of the line. On the other, you have teams loading up with draft picks to snag the QBs. And then there are the Steelers, sitting right in the middle. After deciding to stand pat on Tuesday, they risk staying there, just like they have been for a decade -- good enough to be in the conversation, but not complete enough to really contend.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.