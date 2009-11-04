It's time to wonder: Are these teams who we thought they were?

While the Falcons should beat the Redskins (2-5) at the Georgia Dome, where Atlanta is near invincible, this is hardly a slam dunk. Atlanta hasn't held up well against physical defensive fronts and Washington is the third straight team Atlanta is catching off a bye (what schedule-maker did it tick off?). The results of the other two didn't go so well. If the Falcons fall to 4-4 by losing their third straight, they could be in serious trouble of even challenging for a wild card (the 7-0 Saint are going to be hard to catch for the division title).