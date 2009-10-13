It's time to talk trades as the fantasy season rolls forward

Michael Fabiano: I would look to deal Moss or Berrian, but I'm not sure what sort of value you can get in return. Moss does have a great matchup this week against the Chiefs, though, so you might want to sit tight, hope he has a good performance and deal him while his value is high. You might even want to seek out the owner in your league who has Frank Gore and offer him Moss or Berrian and Coffee for a wideout. With Gore coming back in Week 7, Coffee isn't going to help your backfield situation. If none of these suggestions work, you might have to put Houshmandzadeh or Sims-Walker on the trade block since both receivers are valuable. If you end up in this scenario, I think you should be able to land a running back like Brandon Jacobs, Pierre Thomas or Steve Slaton based on the balance of value. I would also target the upstart Cedric Benson, who could wind up as one of fantasy's best runners when the season ends.