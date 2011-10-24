It's time to move Falcons' White off your roster

Speaking of the Bucs, Kellen Winslow led all tight ends with 12 targets Sunday, and he did get in the end zone. If he's available, go get him and stash him on your bench. He only caught four of those 12 targets, but he's worth watching. Second on that list of targets with eight are Fred Davis, Tony Gonzalez and Dustin Keller. Freddie should be your starting tight end unless you have one of the top five guys. Because Freddie is that good. Yes, I like calling him Freddie. He has a great rapport with John Beck, and with Santana Moss out he'll be relied on more. Keller is pretty interesting. Early on, he was a star. Then he tailed off. Now with Plaxico Burress becoming a red zone threat, teams are going to have to double him, which should open up the middle of the field for Keller. He's not worth starting yet, but keep an eye on him…