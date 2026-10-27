It's time for Patriots to be aggressive with NFL trade deadline looming

After Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden scored a crushing catch-and-run touchdown on a third-and-17 against the New England Patriots late in the first half of Thursday night's loss, Mike Vrabel stood with his arms crossed and stared ahead.

With injuries across the board, but especially at cornerback where the Pats played without three injured players, every mistake was magnified. A lot was asked of the few healthy corners on the roster. Christian Gonzalez played every defensive snap for the Pats, while fellow corner Marcus Jones played 97 percent of the snaps. With a middling group of edge rushers, Zak Kuhr's defense leaned on a season-high blitz rate, sending an extra rusher on 59 percent of the Bears' dropbacks, according to TruMedia.

The engaging primetime matchup offered plenty of takeaways, but what stands out is that the Patriots need reinforcements. With the trade deadline two weeks away, the Pats should be aggressive in seeking help for a roster decimated by injuries, especially on the offensive line and at cornerback.

New England has already shown a willingness to take advantage of this Super Bowl window, swung open by Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye; they sent a first-round pick to the Eagles for wideout A.J. Brown this past offseason. Even if it's not a deal of that magnitude, a deadline move would still provide some much-needed help.

That's partly because we're not even at the midway point of the season, and the Patriots already have to be strategic about which player they activate from injured reserve since they're only allocated five more spots off the list.

They enter the week without starting left guard (Alijah Vera-Tucker), starting right guard (Mike Onwenu), No. 2 wide receiver (Romeo Doubs), No. 3 wide receiver (Mack Hollins), No. 2 cornerback (Carlton Davis), fullback (Reggie Gilliam) and the guy who was supposed to be their top edge rusher (Harold Landry).

While the NFL trade deadline rarely offers the same fireworks as other leagues, there are moves the Patriots can make to improve the team that would likely require just a Day 3 pick in return.

What about adding veteran Khalil Mack to help this group of edge rushers? That way, they might not have to blitz as much to get after the quarterback. Or what about bringing back K'Lavon Chaisson via a trade? It's hard to imagine either of them costing more than a fifth-round pick.

Depending on the prognosis of Vera-Tucker, whom the Pats placed on injured reserve before their game in Chicago, it could be worth trying to trade for a guard like Tampa Bay's Ben Bredeson.

The moves don't have to be sexy. A seventh-round pick might be enough to acquire outside cornerback Nahshon Wright from the New York Jets to help solidify the depth behind the injured Davis. That way, the Pats wouldn't have to use Jones on the outside as much.

Also, is it crazy to think the Patriots could even use help at wide receiver? Brown's start to his Patriots tenure hasn't gone well. Little is known about the long-term status of Doubs and Hollins. Kyle Williams can run an impressive go route, but he doesn't seem to do much more.

It's put the Patriots in a position where they've had to lean on their tight ends, who, it's worth noting, have been very good. Still, as injuries pile up on the offensive line, the Pats need their tight ends to block at times, putting even more on a struggling group of receivers.

A naysayer might say trades are rarer in the NFL than in other leagues because players need to fit specific schemes and a ramp-up period is required to understand the playbook.

That's fair. And it makes finding the right deal difficult.

Little has gone as planned for the Patriots this season. Maye's slump out of the gates certainly didn't help matters. And injuries have been too much to overcome in spots.

That's why the Patriots should be buyers at the deadline. Despite the move to acquire Brown, New England still has plenty of draft capital in 2027, with at least one pick in every round (and three in the sixth). Given the expectations and hopes that have followed the team into this season, it's worth pursuing some moves.

While last Thursday's game against the Bears didn't go well, it showed the Patriots can go toe-to-toe with one of the league's better teams on the road with an injury-plagued roster on a short week.

Even with all the injuries, this is still a good team. A good team that's worth investing in by adding more pieces at the trade deadline.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.