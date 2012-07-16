It's OK to fall for Matt Ryan, DeMarco Murray in fantasy

Growing up in the 1980s, I know I've had my fair share. Who wasn't head over heels in love with Farrah Fawcett back in the day? When I saw her in "The Cannonball Run", I knew there was something I liked (I was eight so I didn't know what it was that I liked exactly, I just knew I liked it). Oh, and how about Alyssa Milano playing the role of Sam Micelli in "Who's the Boss?" Was there any guy my age who didn't have a huge crush on her? Come on, you can admit it. You watched "Poison Ivy II" and even "Embrace of the Vampire" just to see, um, "more" of Milano.