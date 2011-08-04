It's official: NFL players ratify 10-year labor deal with league

Most of the deal to end the NFL's first work stoppage since 1987 was agreed to last month, but certain elements still needed to be ironed out after the NFL Players Association re-established itself as a union. The NFLPA -- which dissolved as a union in March, when the old CBA expired, allowing players to sue the league in federal court -- was recertified by last weekend. Final CBA language was in place Thursday afternoon in talks between the parties' lawyers in Washington.