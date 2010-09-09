It's game time for trash-talking Ravens, Jets

The storyline
First Monday night game at the New Meadowlands features Rex Ryan against his old team, which passed him over for a head-coaching gig. Oh, and that Darrelle Revis guy is back.
Why you should watch
Two of the best defenses in the NFL clash. Baltimore shows off its many offensive additions and New York's Super Bowl hype gets an immediate test.
Did you know?
In 2009, Ray Rice became the second player in Ravens history to gain 2,000 yards from scrimmage. ... Baltimore WR Derrick Mason has eight 1,000-yard seasons in his career. ... The Jets had the league's best rushing attack last season. ... New York is 11-7 all-time at home on Monday Night Football.