It's debatable: What type of schedule is ideal?

Published: Apr 14, 2009 at 01:51 PM

Is it more beneficial to play a difficult schedule, where your team is tested throughout the regular season and may enter the playoffs with injuries? Or would you prefer a softer slate, where your team isn't banged up and can enter the postseason healthy, but may not have been challenged? Check out what former NFL general managers Charley Casserly and Carl Peterson had to say, and join in on the discussion below.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL stats and records, Week 15: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts closes in on Cam Newton records

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Find out what the other notable feats were from Week 15.

news

Cowboys clinch second straight playoff trip thanks to Giants win

Despite a 40-34 overtime loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dallas clinched a playoff berth.

news

Who will win wide-open NFC South race? Making a case for still-alive Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bucs

The NFC South is the NFL's lone division where all four teams are still alive in the race for first place. Jim Trotter states the case for each contender and offers his prediction for who will end up with the crown.

news

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers on lateral that led to loss: 'I didn't see Chandler Jones at the time'

Reacting instinctively, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers received a lateral, then backtracked in search of a new target. He found one in quarterback Mac Jones near midfield, but didn't see the man wearing No. 55 in silver and black.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE