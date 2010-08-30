It's complicated: How to get to the final 53-man roster

Therefore many teams will be active once they set the final spots of their roster and rely on their personnel departments to improve the back end of the roster. The Rams, with the first claiming order at the final cut, can add a few players who can significantly improve their roster. (Expect them to make many moves, including adding some receivers. Some of these players who are claimed might not help instantly, but they might be able to offer help down the stretch in November and December or, in the Rams' case, add talent for next year.