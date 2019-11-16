Around the NFL

'It's an honor' for CB Michael Davis to play in Mexico

Published: Nov 16, 2019 at 03:28 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

An undrafted free agent who worked his way into the Los Angeles Chargers starting lineup, Michael Davis went to the same Glendale High School as John Wayne and the same Brigham Young University as Napoleon Dynamite (aka John Heder).

However, Davis has roots that extend to Mexico, as well, and he'll get to revisit them -- along with visiting family that still lives there -- when the cornerback and his Chargers take on the Chiefs Monday in Mexico City.

For the speedy defensive back, it's most certainly more than just any old game.

"It's an honor," Davis said via the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller. "It's an honor to represent Mexico's culture and represent my family's name, the Martinez name. I just gotta go out there and ball out, play hardest."

On his paternal side, Davis is African-American.

On his maternal side, he is Mexican, with his mom, Ana Martinez' parents still residing in Mexico.

"Probably nobody knew [my heritage before this]," Davis said. "I guess a lot of people now know that I'm half-Mexican."

While Davis, who's started the last seven Bolts games after dealing with a hamstring injury, is honored to pay homage to his heritage, he's also looking forward to the atmosphere at Estadio Azteca.

"I think it's going to be rowdy," Davis said. "I know Mexicans come out and get rowdy."

More than anything, though, Davis is realizing a dream of being able to realize the Martinez half of his history and bringing it together with football.

"I've always dreamed of playing there," Davis said. "Now, I guess it's a dream come true. It will be quite a ride."

