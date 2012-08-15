It's a passing man's world; Week 2 primer; injury news

» Get a head start on the day's NFL buzz at 6 a.m. ET with "NFL AM." Today, Chris Cooley joins the morning crew on Washington Redskins cam, and we check in with quarterbacking greats Vinny Testaverde and Joe Theismann.
Here's what else is on tap Thursday:
» The New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers are leading the NFL's offensive revolution, so it makes sense they would top Gregg Rosenthal's offensive power rankings.
» Daniel Jeremiah offers a primer to this weekend's Preseason Week 2 games.
» Aditi Kinkhabwala reports on the Tennessee Titans, where a quarterback battle is coming to a head.
» NFL.com rounds up the latest injury news from around the league, including Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison.
» Happy birthday to Pro Football Hall of Famer Frank Gifford, who turns 82 on Thursday, and to another Hall of Famer, former Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Ron Yary, who turns 66.
