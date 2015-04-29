Isaiah Crowell, Terrance West aim for 1,000 yards in '15

At least not according to Isaiah Crowell, the team's second-year runner who believes that he and Terrance West give the club all they need on the ground.
Crowell went public this week with their shared goal in the backfield: He and West each hope to pick up 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015.
"That's the plan," Crowell said, per the team's official website. "Both of us want the ball and I think both of us have what it takes to play in the NFL for a long time. I'm happy he's with me. We plan on doing some big things."
Crowell said the lofty numbers are possible in new coordinator John DeFilippo's offense, hinting also that he will see more pass-catching work out of the backfield come September.
Both backs had their moments last season, but Crowell, at his best, ran with a violent urgency that defied his undrafted status. He finished with 607 yards and eight scores, while the third-rounder West notched 673 yards and four touchdowns.
If the duo achieves their goals, they would be the first pair of backs to cross 1,000 yards in Cleveland since Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner did the deed in 1985. That Browns team was a ground-and-pound unit that went at opponents with the run -- not unlike what this year's squad might look like.
With that middling cast of quarterbacks under contract, the Browns have a legitimate shot to lead the AFC in carries. Whether that translates into wins, though, is another story.
