Isaiah Crowell leads Week 15 fantasy spot starts

Normally it is not advisable to use offensive skill position players against the Cowboys since they squeeze the opposition's time of possession. We're going to make an exception for Jameis Winston this week, mostly because his team may just be able to out keep-away Dallas. Over the last three weeks the Bucs rank third in the NFL in time of possession with a 32:51 average. Additionally, Next Gen Stats tells us that the Cowboys used Brandon Carr to shadow Odell Beckham on Sunday night in Week 14. The results were poor, as Carr gave up all 94 of Beckham's yards and his long touchdown. Should they use that same approach with Mike Evans, it could mean more trouble for Carr. A big game for Evans would go a long way in making Winston a Top-10 quarterback on the week.