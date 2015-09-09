Is Tom Brady an automatic Week 1 fantasy start?

Marcas Grant: It's certainly one of the big conundrums that fantasy enthusiasts are facing to start the season. Both Alfred Blue and DeAngelo Williams are players originally thought to be handcuff options who have been thrown into the spotlight because of injury or suspension. For Week 1, however, it's simply a case of playing the matchups. The Steelers project to have one of the best offenses in the National Football League this season and get to face a Patriots defense that, on paper, appears to have some big holes. Williams also figures to fill a void not only for Le'Veon Bell, but could take some targets that had prevously been intended for Martavis Bryant. As for Blue, he isn't likely to see a full workload in place of the injured Arian Foster and will have to run against a Chiefs defense that has been stingy about giving up fantasy points to running backs over the past couple of seasons. I'm giving the nod to Williams to start.