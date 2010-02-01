Is the Super Bowl curse real? Just ask Brady, Alexander and others

Everyone has their own opinion on the topic. In my years of covering fantasy football, though, I have seen some odd coincidences that the superstitious would use to build their case for the existence of such things. Whether it's the dreaded Madden cover curse, the Sports Illustrated cover jinx or the "Curse of 370" for running backs, it's hard to argue against the odd and unexplainable trends that sometimes allow us a window in the future.