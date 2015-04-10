Around the NFL

Is the Steelers' second Super Bowl era officially over?

Published: Apr 10, 2015 at 05:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Troy Polamalu was a central character in the Pittsburgh Steelers' second Super Bowl run, winning Lombardi Trophies in the 2005 and 2008 seasons, to go along with four from the immortal 1970's squads.

With Polamalu's retirement on Thursday, it's reasonable to ponder whether that second era is now closed. The Steelers no longer boast the long-haired safety, Ike Taylor, LaMarr Woodley, James Farrior, Casey Hampton, Brett Keisel, Hines Ward, Santonio Holmes, Ryan Clark or even legendary defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau.

In an interview with NFL Media's Mark Kriegel on Friday, Steelers president Art Rooney II admitted that it might be time to turn the page on history.

"There's certainly been some turnover so maybe it's time to say (the second Super Bowl era is over)," Rooney said. "This year will be the 10th anniversary of the team that won the Super Bowl in 2005, so we will be celebrating that occasion this season. There is time to turn the page and this may be part of that time for us."

Ben Roethlisberger and Heath Miller are now the lone holdovers from 2005, with Matt Spaeth, James Harrison and Lawrence Timmons joining them to hoist the second Super Bowl trophy of the decade.

Given the quick turnover in the NFL, it's not a surprise to see only five players remaining from a championship won seven seasons ago. In just the three years, between the 2005 and 2008 Super Bowl teams, the Steelers fielded 11 new starters.

It's fair to say that with the key cogs on the Steelers' defense gone, the page has turned from Pittsburgh's second Super Bowl run.

But with Big Ben still under center, the door to begin another run of Super Bowl championships remains wide open. Pittsburgh boasts a potent offense -- more potent than either that won a Super Bowl -- with Pro Bowlers Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell keying a deep attack.

The turnover from the previous Super Bowl squad has left deep questions on the defensive side of the ball. If Mike Tomlin's team can answer those queries with improved play from younger players, a third Super Bowl era could begin in Pittsburgh.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest moves and debates if Michael Bennett should change his tune on Jimmy Graham. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Back from injury, Ja'Marr Chase optimistic entering game vs. Chiefs: 'I don't think I can be stopped'

Ja'Marr Chase told reporters Wednesday he feels "great," adding he's free from pain after missing the last month due to a hip injury that took two weeks to discover. The Bengals WR is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner on facing Seahawks for first time: 'It's just another game'

Bobby Wagner, who played his first 10 NFL seasons in Seattle, faces the Seahawks on Sunday for the first time, but the Rams LB is approaching it like any other game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Sauce Gardner, Jets excited for challenge of Vikings' talented offense: 'I love going against the best'

The Jets head north to Minneapolis this weekend, where they'll face a Vikings team loaded with weapons. New York is ready for the test.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among November Players of the Month

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way when the NFL's Players of the Month for November were released Thursday.

news

Jets RB James Robinson 'upset' over sitting in Week 12: 'Obviously, I didn't come here not to play'

Running back James Robinson, who was acquired via trade in November to seemingly become a key contributor for Gang Green, is miffed about being a healthy inactive in Week 12.

news

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins visits shelter on 'Hard Knocks' to serve domestic violence survivors

The fourth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a poignant off-the-field moment where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited a shelter to serve victims of domestic abuse, an issue close to his heart.

news

Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett downplay rumblings of division in Broncos locker room

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson downplayed a recent report that Wilson had lost support in the Denver locker room.

news

Matt Rhule on what he'd change from Panthers tenure: 'I think I probably would just have taken another job'

Speaking on "The Season with Peter Schrager" podcast, former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule expressed regret for accepting the job.

news

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. intends to forego bowl game, enter 2023 NFL Draft

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of the former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, announced on Wednesday that he intends to forego the Nittany Lions' bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Week 13 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss his first game due to injury in his career.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE