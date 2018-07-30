Is the Pittsburgh Steelers' championship window closing?

Gurley's deal will reset the running back market, but Bell is more than two years older and his heavy workload and nearly 1-yard dip in yards per attempt last season suggest that the Steelers might have already gotten the best years of Bell by the time he leaves. Their negotiations with him, though, point to a larger and longer organizational philosophy. The Steelers do not zigzag through personnel decisions any more than they cut a swath through coaching changes. They are patient -- they negotiated with Bell for two years -- and they are consistent. The Steelers and Bell clearly have vastly different ideas of his value and that will probably cost the Steelers a superb player. But Colbert said the philosophy actually makes his job easier rather than more difficult.