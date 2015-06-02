Is that Richard Sherman in 'Jurassic World' teaser?

Published: Jun 01, 2015 at 08:00 PM

Last season's devastating Super Bowl loss isn't the only thing eating away at Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman this offseason. Looks like the All-Pro cornerback has to deal with dinosaurs as well.

Sherman is featured in a fake "Jurassic World" trailer, and it's nothing short of hilarious. While we're not sure why or how he ended up alongside Chris Pratt and Judy Greer in this online teaser, nobody is arguing with the result.

Pratt had high praises for Sherman as well.

We couldn't agree more.

Follow Jeremy Rucker on Twitter @JeremyR327

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray still 'open' to playing baseball: 'If I ever had the opportunity ... I would definitely go for it'

It has been two years since ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ pledged his full commitment to playing football. He has since grown into one of the top young talents in the NFL and a franchise quarterback. With the passing of each season, the idea of him playing baseball seems more unlikely. Just not to Murray. 
news

Debrief: What matters -- and what doesn't -- from this week's OTAs, minicamps

Gregg Rosenthal sorts out what matters -- like Dak Prescott's  health -- from what doesn't -- like Jordan Love's performance -- in the news stemming from this week's OTAs and minicamps.
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians: 'If you want to go back to normal, get vaccinated'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a clinic to increase vaccine accessibility on Thursday with head coach Bruce Arians noting that "if you want to go back to normal, get vaccinated."
news

Former first-round CB Johnathan Joseph retires after 15 seasons in NFL

Veteran CB Johnathan Joseph, a 2006 first-round selection by the Bengals and two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Texans, announced his retirement Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW