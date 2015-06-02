Is that Richard Sherman in 'Jurassic World' teaser?

Last season's devastating Super Bowl loss isn't the only thing eating away at Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman this offseason. Looks like the All-Pro cornerback has to deal with dinosaurs as well.
Sherman is featured in a fake "Jurassic World" trailer, and it's nothing short of hilarious. While we're not sure why or how he ended up alongside Chris Pratt and Judy Greer in this online teaser, nobody is arguing with the result.
Pratt had high praises for Sherman as well.
We couldn't agree more.
Follow Jeremy Rucker on Twitter @JeremyR327