Is Russell Wilson better than Andrew Luck, RG3?

Published: Dec 03, 2012 at 12:06 AM

Rookie quarterback Russell Wilson led his Seattle Seahawks on the road Sunday to a 23-17 overtime victory over a vaunted Chicago Bears defense to remain in the playoff race.

After the victory, the always loquacious Richard Sherman said Wilson is better than the Andrew Lucks or Robert Griffin IIIs of the NFL.

"They're going to hype who they're going to hype, and you're in the Seattle market, and it doesn't matter what you do," the Seahawks cornerback said, via USA Today. "He's beat the Bears, the Packers, the Patriots. You show me another quarterback with his resume, and I'll show you a great quarterback. But he doesn't get the credit because they don't want to give him the credit. They don't want to make him a big name. They make the guys a big name who they want to make a big name.

"He's a great quarterback, and he's probably a little better than those guys."

Wilson led touchdown drives of 94, 97 and 80 yards Sunday -- the second to tie the score and the final to beat the Bears. Most weeks, Wilson doesn't have the gaudy passing numbers of his compatriots, but Sunday, he completed 23 of 37 passes for 293 yards, slicing up one of the NFL's best secondaries.

The Seahawks provide Wilson a couple of advantages over Luck and RG3: He plays with one of the NFL's best defenses and one of the most consistent rushing attacks.

From Sherman's perspective, the only thing people should be overlooking is the 5-foot-11-inch quarterback's supposed lack of height.

"He still looked short." Sherman said. "But he looked like he could throw that thing. Boy, he's a talent, man. He's fun to watch. Ninety-seven yards (on the game-tying drive), I just can't be more proud of the kid."

