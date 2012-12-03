Is Russell Wilson better than Andrew Luck, RG3?

"They're going to hype who they're going to hype, and you're in the Seattle market, and it doesn't matter what you do," the Seahawks cornerback said, via USA Today. "He's beat the Bears, the Packers, the Patriots. You show me another quarterback with his resume, and I'll show you a great quarterback. But he doesn't get the credit because they don't want to give him the credit. They don't want to make him a big name. They make the guys a big name who they want to make a big name.