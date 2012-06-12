Is Patrick Willis or Brian Cushing the superior linebacker?

The NFL's aerial acrobatics these days require top linebackers to possess athleticism and cover skills if they are to stay on the field in all situations. Inside linebackers, in particular, must be able to shadow running backs and tight ends between the hashes without assistance from safeties. Willis is one of the best in the business at sticking with receivers in his area, and the 49ers are not afraid to leave him isolated with talented playmakers in space. Willis rewards the team's faith in him by frequently getting his hands on the ball. Last season, he tallied a remarkable 12 pass breakups and added an interception (video to your right). Those totals are exceptional for any defender, particularly an interior defender asked to match up with shifty receivers in space.