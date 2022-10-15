Is Niners HC Kyle Shanahan sentimental about Atlanta return? 'Honestly, no' 

It was a stay of just two seasons, but Kyle Shanahan's time in Atlanta as the Falcons' offensive coordinator was momentous in his career.

Shanahan helmed the No. 1 scoring offense in 2016 as the Falcons soared to a Super Bowl berth.

A season later, he was beginning his tenure as San Francisco 49ers head coach. Now he's headed back to Atlanta for the first time since leaving the Falcons.

Just don't expect to him get misty eyed at the proposition of a homecoming, as evidenced Friday when he was asked if he had any sentimental feelings about his return.

"Honestly, no," Shanahan said.

Never one to offer up extra pomp and circumstance, Shanahan was quick to point out his days in Atlanta came and went a long time ago, just as most of the familiar faces have.

"It's been a long time and I've played against them a number of times and it's always about the people," Shanahan said. "[Former Falcons head coach and current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator] Dan's [Quinn] not there anymore. The coaching staff has changed a bunch. And really when I think about the roster, without thinking about it, I think [offensive tackle Jake] Matthews is still there and [defensive lineman] Grady's [Jarrett] still there, but there's such big turnover. It's a totally different situation."

Matthews is indeed still there and, of course, Jarrett is.

They were there for Shanahan's two previous games coaching against the Falcons. The first was a 29-22 loss for the 49ers in 2019 and the second was last season's 31-13 San Francisco win over Atlanta on Dec. 19, 2021.

Though Shanahan doesn't appear that nostalgic, perhaps the Falcons faithful will be. After all, he was the coordinator for Atlanta's Super Bowl offense. Then again, it's the same offense synonymous with squandering a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots.