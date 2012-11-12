Is Michael Vick out for remainder of Eagles' season?

Andy Reid's announcement that Michael Vick has a "pretty significant" concussion already told us the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is likely out of the mix for multiple weeks. But could Vick's season be over?
Yahoo! Sports' Jason Cole wrote Monday "it's a pretty strong bet" Vick will be rested for the balance of the regular season. Cole cited two sources in reporting that Eagles coach Andy Reid will attempt to use the season's final seven games to establish Nick Foles as a credible starter. This could allow Reid to save his own job in the process.
Or so the theory goes.
"I'm 99 percent sure that's exactly what you're going to see happen," one source told Cole. "Andy is going to go to (owner) Jeff (Lurie) and (general manager) Howie (Roseman) and say, 'Let's go with Foles and make the transition to the next era.'"
A second source believes Reid stayed with Vick because the coach was concerned he'd lose the locker room if he went to Foles.
The Eagles fell to 3-6 on the season after a killer 38-23 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Philadelphia is facing a second consecutive season without a playoff berth. It's been widely speculated that both Reid and Vick will be sent packing if that's the case.
Foles replaced Vick in the second quarter and finished 22-of-32 for 219 yards with a touchdown, interception and lost fumble. Both turnovers were returned for touchdowns by the Cowboys.