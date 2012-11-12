Is Michael Vick out for remainder of Eagles' season?

Published: Nov 12, 2012 at 05:52 AM

Andy Reid's announcement that Michael Vick has a "pretty significant" concussion already told us the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is likely out of the mix for multiple weeks. But could Vick's season be over?

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Dallas Cowboys' 38-23 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 on Wednesday, Nov. 14

at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Yahoo! Sports' Jason Cole wrote Monday "it's a pretty strong bet" Vick will be rested for the balance of the regular season. Cole cited two sources in reporting that Eagles coach Andy Reid will attempt to use the season's final seven games to establish Nick Foles as a credible starter. This could allow Reid to save his own job in the process.

Or so the theory goes.

"I'm 99 percent sure that's exactly what you're going to see happen," one source told Cole. "Andy is going to go to (owner) Jeff (Lurie) and (general manager) Howie (Roseman) and say, 'Let's go with Foles and make the transition to the next era.'"

A second source believes Reid stayed with Vick because the coach was concerned he'd lose the locker room if he went to Foles.

The Eagles fell to 3-6 on the season after a killer 38-23 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Philadelphia is facing a second consecutive season without a playoff berth. It's been widely speculated that both Reid and Vick will be sent packing if that's the case.

Foles replaced Vick in the second quarter and finished 22-of-32 for 219 yards with a touchdown, interception and lost fumble. Both turnovers were returned for touchdowns by the Cowboys.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks: Von Miller expectations, top RBs, WRs outside first round and what Saints should do at QB

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Chiefs trade OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown

The Chiefs are trading offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 2

Corey Davis told reporters he's "feeling good right now" after missing Week 8 with a hip injury. The Jets WR just isn't certain whether he'll be available to play Thursday Night Football against the Colts.
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson not dealt ahead of NFL trade deadline

The NFL's trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon with the most talented chip on the trading block -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson -- staying put.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW