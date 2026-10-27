Is Michael Penix Jr. doing enough to secure Falcons future? 'He's a franchise quarterback'

ATLANTA -- Michael Penix Jr.'s first season in the NFL has ended strongly. Of course, it took the 26-year-old left-hander parts of three campaigns and more than two years to get there.

Atlanta's 29-20 upset of San Francisco on Sunday was Penix's 17th start since the Falcons picked him No. 8 in the 2024 draft, his playing time interrupted first by sharing time with Kirk Cousins and then by an ACL tear.

After a slow start, things have started to look up. The Falcons (3-4) lead the NFL in scoring (31.0 PPG) since Penix returned to the starting lineup in Week 3, and the quarterback is fourth in the league in passer rating (109.1), ninth in completion percentage (66.7 percent) and 10th in EPA per dropback (.13) in that span.

"Any player gets better with more turns," Atlanta head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "I think for any quarterback, the more experience you have going up against different defenses and getting put in different situations can only benefit you, and I think that's what I see from Mike is stacking these games, both in a literal sense, you know, the wins and those types of things, but also stacking all these experiences and learning from them."

The Falcons are 3-2 in Penix's five starts this year, 7-10 in his career as a starter.

"When No. 9 is out there, this is a completely different football team," Atlanta safety Jessie Bates said. "I really, truly believe he's a franchise quarterback. … You can sleep good at night as a defensive guy when you have Michael Penix playing quarterback for you."

Penix has thrown nine touchdowns and just one interception this season, the second-best ratio in the league.

"The quarterbacks that don't let the other team touch it, that's a big deal in this league," Stefanski said. "You're going to throw interceptions. It's an occupational hazard. It's going to happen. You have to understand when you're gonna take a chance and let it rip into a tight window because that's what the game calls for and when you're gonna check it down. I just think there's such a feel for that."

Under Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the Falcons' offense has drastically changed Penix's style. In his first two years, he was ninth in the league in air yards per target (8.4). This season, he is 31st in air yards per target (7.0), although he is seventh in yards per completion (12.1) thanks to yards after the catch by his receivers.

"I think his confidence has grown a lot," running back Bijan Robinson said. "That's been the biggest thing, I think, the confidence that he's built has been something that's been really impressive."

Jessie Bates is following in the footsteps of Rod Woodson

As the Falcons were handing out big contract extensions to their young offensive stars this offseason, they seemed to be in wait-and-see mode with not-as-young defensive star Bates. What they are seeing lately is pretty good.

The 29-year-old safety had an interception and a forced fumble against the Niners and now has six career games with that stat line. In the last 40 years, only Hall of Famer Rod Woodson has had more, according to CBS Sports' researcher Doug Clawson.

Woodson, like Bates, is a graduate of Snider High School in Fort Wayne, Ind.

"That is somebody that I've looked up to for a long time," Bates said. "I would walk down the hallway and his showcase would be right there. I could see it every single day. So that's been somebody I looked up to since I was 15, 16 years old."

Since Bates was drafted in 2018, he is tied with Baltimore safety Marlon Humphrey for the most combined interceptions and forced fumbles (38), according to TruMedia.

"That interception (Sunday) is as good as it gets, and we needed it at that moment," Stefanski said. "That's pretty damn good for a safety. Really proud of Jessie for being so aware of that football. He's playing at a high level."

Bates is in the final year of a four-year contract that is paying him $24.8 million this year.

"I think these safeties, the quote-unquote ball hawks, which I think Jessie is one of them, the ball finds its way to them," Stefanski said. "It's not just because he's doing his job, and he is in the right spots, but like the great ones, he's got the ability to go find that football."

Big night for Big Mace

The offseason trade that sent defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, Atlanta's second-round pick in 2024, to Jacksonville in exchange for defensive tackle Maason Smith, the Jaguars' second-round pick in 2024, looked like a particularly good move Sunday as Smith had a forced fumble, a sack, two tackles-for-loss and a quarterback hit against the 49ers.

"That's a man possessed, and that's a big man when he is possessed," Stefanski said. "I looked up a couple times and he is winning and he's winning quickly and harassing the offensive line and the quarterback. Mace, he was moving."

Smith has 14 quarterback pressures and a sack this season.

"Just some of the plays started to fall for me," he said after the game. "Just praying to God and everything fell into place today."

Orhorhoro has one sack and one quarterback hit in six games with the Jaguars.

Holiday celebration

All four of the Falcons' tight ends played at least 21 snaps on Sunday, which was dubbed National Tight Ends Day, and the group combined for 10 catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns. The highlight was four-year veteran Nick Muse, primarily a special-teamer, catching a 1-yard touchdown on his second career target.

"For all of us to be involved was pretty cool to see," said Kyle Pitts, who has 15 catches for 124 yards and four touchdowns across the last three games.

Charlie Woerner led all the tight ends with 49 snaps. Pitts played 38. Austin Hooper played 29, and Muse played 21.

"It's a fun room. We are just enjoying the time. It doesn't matter who gets the credit," Muse said. "As long as we win, it doesn't matter. No one cares about the glamour of it. I have more fun when Bijan (Robinson) runs off my butt for 50 yards than catching the ball. I just like being around the guys."

The Falcons are fifth in the NFL in 12 personnel snaps (one running back, two tight ends) with 124 and seventh in the league in 13 personnel snaps (one running back, three tight ends) with 59.

"We have the ability to get into a bunch of different personnel groupings, and obviously we have four tight ends we really trust in this offense," Stefanski said.

Extra points

Atlanta's plus-four turnover margin Sunday was tied for its best mark since the 2000 season, according to TruMedia. … Za'Darius Smith leads the Falcons with 4.5 sacks (which is tied for 11th in the league) despite playing only 98 snaps, the 20th-most on the defense this year. … Drake London caught his first touchdown pass of the season in the fourth quarter. "Honestly, I am just happy about the W, I could care less about all that other stuff," he said. He now has 23 in his career. … Khalil Herbert's 28 scrimmage yards were his second-most since 2025 when he played for the Cincinnati Bengals. He also had two kickoff returns for 65 yards. "Herb, he did amazing," Robinson said. "He came in on short notice and didn't slow nothing down in the room. He's a pro's pro. I appreciate him. I swear he scored on that (long run), I don't know what they were talking about."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.