Is Matthew Stafford better without Calvin Johnson?

"He's really just trying to throw it to the open guy," Cooter said of Stafford. "It's as simple as that and it sounds overly simple, but it's a really big deal. When you have Calvin Johnson out there, one of the all-time great receivers, going to the Hall of Fame as soon as you can get him in there, it makes a lot of sense to try and throw that guy the ball. Sometimes you might override your read to do that.