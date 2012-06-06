Is Matt Forte or Ray Rice the more superior running back?

Forte doesn't get enough credit for being one of the NFL's elite runners. However, he is one of the best in the business at finding creases beyond the line of scrimmage. Part of his success can be attributed to his combination of vision and instincts. He is a natural cutback runner with a knack for finding creases at the line of scrimmage. Forte's combination of vision, instincts and anticipation is superb, and he rarely takes a solid shot from defenders in the hole. With a crafty running style that results in few big hits on the body, it is not surprising Forte has been one of the NFL's most reliable backs since entering the league.