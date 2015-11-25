Is Martavis Bryant or Allen Hurns better for fantasy?

The case for Williams:DeAngelo Williams is the clear cut feature back for Pittsburgh for the remainder of the season, as long as he can stay healthy. With virtually no other threat to steal touches from the veteran out of the Steelers' backfield, he's a must start week in and week out. The way his team's offense has been putting up points lately (30-plus in back-to-back games) and with Big Ben back under center the sky is truly the limit for Williams' fantasy production. You might be wary of the poor fantasy game he had in Week 10 against the Browns when he posted just 72 total yards on 18 touches. But Cleveland's defense has been playing better against running backs over the last month and hasn't allowed a single touchdown to the position in their last four games. So that was more a matter of the Steelers loading up their wideouts in an attempt to take advantage of the Browns poor pass defense than anything else. If you were able to roster Williams after Le'Veon Bell went down with a season-ending injury in Week 8, it's likely you're leaving him in your starting lineup from here on out.