Is Manning worth the risk after missing preseason?

I have a trade question for you. In my ten-team league I drafted Freeman as my only QB. I would like to trade for Roethlisberger, but I have to give up one of my running backs in this trade: CJY2K, DeAngelo Williams, Knowshon Moreno, Ryan Grant or LeGarrette Blount. I was thinking Moreno or Grant, but I can't make up my mind. - Jeff Klenow

Jeff, be sure to recognize that you are dealing from a position of strength because if you open up the season with this as your starting lineup, then you are in pretty good shape. Chris Johnson and Blount should be your starters. I would try to keep Moreno for a flex spot. Not sure that you are going to be able to package the other guys to make a worthwhile deal for you. I would stay still if possible, but there is nothing wrong to see if you can get a guy to bite on a Roethilsberger deal.