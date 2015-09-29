Is Josh Norman the next Richard Sherman?

Perhaps more revealing is that if you take away the Dwayne Bowe and Kenny Britt types, elite receivers have actually done pretty well versus Sherman and the Legion. Kelvin Benjamin had a 94-yard game in their first meeting and then followed up with a 75-yard, two-touchdown performance during the playoffs. Odell Beckham Jr. was able to collect more than a 100 yards. Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb amassed 71 and 116 yards in their respective games as No. 1 receivers versus Seattle. And Julian Edelman had a nine-catch, 109-yard, one-touchdown game in the Super Bowl.