Is Jamaal Charles' performance best ever in fantasy?

While we're handing out props, we have to give a huge congrats to Alex Smith, who threw for 287 yards, five touchdown passes and a perfect QB rating on the day. In case you're wondering, this isn't the first time the Raiders defense has pulled this nonsense before. Remember Nick Foles' seven-touchdown outburst a few weeks ago in Oakland? He also registered a perfect QB rating, posting those gaudy numbers in just three quarters. If the Raiders spend every single pick in the upcoming draft on pass rushers and secondary, could you blame them? Oakland visits San Diego in Week 16 before closing out the regular season at home against Denver in Week 17, who could still be jockeying with the Chiefs for control of the AFC West. Good times during important times are ahead for Chargers and Broncos owners.