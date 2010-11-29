Is it time to think the unthinkable and bench Peyton?

4. Stuffed: It was three days past Thanksgiving, but Raiders running back Darren McFadden made those who started him look like turkeys. Fantasy owners were hopeful that McFadden, who had been a consistent standout for much of the year, would bounce back from a terrible outing at Pittsburgh. Any running back is entitled to an off week against the Steelers, logic dictated. Well, logic does not apply very often in fantasy football. While Bills running back Fred Jackson was proving he could indeed stand up to the mighty Steelers and still get his numbers, McFadden delivered another big stinker of a performance against Miami. Apparently, McFadden's newfound mighty struggles cannot be attributed to just matchups, as was the assumption a week ago. Yet while the Steelers are not completely invincible, they did lay the blueprint for beating the Raiders last week, and the Dolphins obviously followed suit after studying film. Miami's defensive line was dominant, and the linebackers lent great support to render the running game ineffective. The Dolphins chose to gamble and let the Raiders try to beat them with their passing game, and they could not, as Oakland was limited to three points in the second half. The Chargers await the Raiders next, and they are surely capable of bottling up McFadden. Not every opponent may be capable of doing so, but you have to now reserve McFadden until Oakland can figure out how to turn him loose again.