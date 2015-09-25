Is it fair to blame RGIII's decline on his overexposure?

"Why don't you take a look at Andrew Luck. You don't see him doing any of that stuff, do you? Because somebody told him, his father, that's what we're doing. But I'm just telling you, it happens. I can list them. There's five, six in the last three or four years. They're high picks, they're lauded, they're paid money, they give up draft choices for them, the apparel companies want them, the power drink companies want them, and they forget they've got to play. They're too busy building their brand. They've got to play.