Is it fair to blame RGIII's decline on his overexposure?

Published: Sep 25, 2015

The criticism of Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III may have reached a level of unfairness that we cannot come back from, leaving some of us to long for the day when he gets a chance to prove everyone wrong.

The latest example came Thursday on the Rich Eisen Podcast when legendary NFL coach Bill Parcells went on a rant of sorts about today's young quarterbacks.

In his diatribe, Parcells mentions "the apparel companies and the power drink companies and Subway sandwiches," which almost specifically points toward Griffin. Eisen asks Parcells directly if he would put Griffin in that category, and Parcells says "Sure. Would I? He's the poster boy!"

But here's where his point goes a little astray.

"Why don't you take a look at Andrew Luck. You don't see him doing any of that stuff, do you? Because somebody told him, his father, that's what we're doing. But I'm just telling you, it happens. I can list them. There's five, six in the last three or four years. They're high picks, they're lauded, they're paid money, they give up draft choices for them, the apparel companies want them, the power drink companies want them, and they forget they've got to play. They're too busy building their brand. They've got to play.

"And that's why (Tony) Romo's had a good career, because that didn't happen to him. He had to grind his way onto the team. He didn't even think he was going to make it. We had four quarterbacks; if we didn't have an issue with one of them he might not have made it."

Here are a few pieces of evidence that go against Parcells' point:

2012 -- Contract talks between Andrew Luck, Colts stall due to "proposed inclusion of marketing language that Luck and his representatives, at least so far, regard as strident."

2013 -- Andrew Luckisn't taking endorsement calls, he's making them

-- Luck dumps Gatorade for Body Armor

-- Andrew Luck begins lining up endorsement deals, including Klipsch technology

2014 -- Andrew Luck shows off his new comedy chops in Lenovo commercial

2015 -- Andrew Luck Direct TV commercials here, and here.

Both Luck and Griffin were extremely marketable coming out of college and it would have been ludicrous for them to turn down the type of guaranteed endorsement money they could make with an uncertain future in the NFL. Griffin most certainly has his problems on the field, and perhaps his marketing campaign was a little less subtle, but to list that as a reason for his demise feels a little shortsighted.

Also, Griffin edged Luck out for Offensive Rookie of the Year and -- at the time -- raised legitimate questions about which quarterback should have gone No. 1. His play on the field was electric and lent itself to the type of theatric marketing that companies like Gatorade drool over. Is that really his fault? Is that why Jay Gruden had him inactive Thursday?

