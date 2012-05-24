Is Isaac Redman ready to be Steelers' starting running back?

That Redman isn't yet doing flips is understandable: Three years ago, he was barely clinging to the practice squad. Four years ago, he was at Division II Bowie State. Neither coach Mike Tomlin nor anyone else has officially told him he's the starter. He knows he's first on the depth chart. He knows he turned some heads last season, gaining 121 yards on 17 carries and catching another two balls in the playoff loss at Denver. And with all sorts of familiar faces gone, he knows what the Steelers' ethos is.