Is Hightower or Robinson a better fantasy option?

On Wednesday, we learned that T.J. Yeldon has a sprained MCL and will likely sit out of the Jaguars Week 15 game against the Falcons. And as we saw last week when Yeldon went down, the next man up in Jacksonville is Denard Robinson. The team is clearly not afraid to use him as an every-down back and in the red zone as he saw 14 touches for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Colts last week. We know that Robinson will get the touches and he has the talent and toughness to produce great fantasy numbers, as evidenced by his successful run as the Jaguars feature back last season. From Week 7 through Week 10 last year, Shoelace averaged 18 rushes per game, 97.2 rush yards per game, scored four touchdowns and averaged 15.9 fantasy points per game in that span. That's RB1 production, and with the state of the position in fantasy right now, you'd be hard-pressed to find better value. When you also consider the matchup against a Falcons run defense that allowed 166.3 rush yards per game over the last three contests and 15 rushing touchdowns this season, this decision should be cake.